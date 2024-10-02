Swachh Bharat Turns 10: Kareena, Saif And Other Stars Who Championed Campaign

The 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat saw a constellation of stars coming together to promote this mission Wednesday. Committing to cleanliness, many of them were seen taking to social media platforms and urge citizens to engage in this important initiative for a healthier environment.

Doing their part, power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt joint video message on Instagram, encouraging their fans and followers to actively engage in the campaign.

Reiterating her dedication to a Swacch Bharat, Kareena said, "Today, I'm talking to you not as an actor but as a mother, who wants the best for her children. And Swachh Bharat mission is a mission where every family should participate." She added that every Indian should honour Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

Saif said, "For us, it is not just about keeping our surroundings clean, it is about showing our kids that a healthy environment is a foundation for a happy life."

Praising PM Narendra Modi for showing "commitment and strong leadership" for Swachh Bharat Mission into a nationwide movement, the actor said, "We want to ensure that our children understand that even a small step like picking up a small piece of garbage or not using plastic, is very important."

At the end of the video, Kareena said, "Let's make this mission a part of our lives."

On this occasion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shared a message from Alia Bhatt on its social media platforms. In the video, actress said, "Swachh Bharat mission, spearheaded by Prime Minister @narendramodi marks a significant step towards realizing Gandhiji's dream of a clean and self-reliant India, let's all come together and take this mission to new heights and make our country, even more beautiful."

In a likewise inspiring video, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar said, "Swachhta hi jeevan ka saccha aadhar hai. Let's pledge to keep our surroundings clean and make a difference!"

In her video, Manushi also talked about the theme for the 2024 Swachh Bharat Mission campaign -- "Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata".

National Award-winning actor-director R Madhavan described the impact and results of Swachh Bharat as outstanding. He said, "The Swachh Bharat Mission has not only improved the cleanliness around us but has also changed the mindset of people."

Actor Tisca Chopra and music composer Shankar Mahadevan also shared messages on the occasion.

Swachh Bharat, or the Clean India campaign, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This initiative aimed to honour Gandhi's lifelong commitment to cleanliness and sanitation, values he regarded as essential for the nation's progress.