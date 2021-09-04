Sushmita Sen's 'Avalanche Of Blessings' For Daughter Renee Is The Cutest Birthday Wish Ever

Sushmita Sen shared this photo (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen shared an adorable birthday wish for daughter Renee

"May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires," she wrote

"Happy Birthday my first love," added Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen can't keep calm as it's her daughter Renee Sen's 22 birthday today. The former Miss Universe shared pictures on Instagram to make the day a bit more special. The series consists of a close up snap of Renee followed by her grinning photo. Sushmita Sen wrote a note dedicated to Renee. It read, “Happy Birthday, my first love Renee Sen. We are 22…How time flies. Two decades of being your maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed. May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires. We love you, Shona…. Party time.”

The Main Hoon Na actress also added hashtags like “face of love”, “my beautiful daughter” and “Dugga Dugga.” Actress Dia Mirza was quick to write a message for the birthday girl. “Happy birthday, Shona. Love you. Have a wonderful day and year ahead baby,” she wrote in the comments. Director Farah Khan Kundra also sent her warmest wishes on the occasion. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, “ read her message.

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee Sen in 2000 and her second daughter Alisah in 2010. The two keep featuring on Sushmita's timeline every now and then. A week ago, Sushmita Sen celebrated Alisah's 12th birthday with an IGTV post. The clip is a montage of pictures from their moments together. An excerpt from her caption read, “Thank you for being born…You make this world a beautiful place…Adding to each passing moment…More goodness, kindness and love. I am so proud of you.”

Don't miss this post where Sushmita Sen turned hairstylist for Alisah. The actress confessed that she was nervous to take on the responsibility. The caption read, “Alisah has a way of making me feel really important…I have been her official choice of hairdresser since she was three years old. While I am all stressed to cut her hair, she simply meditates. Love her confidence.”

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Ram Madhvani- Sandeep Modi directed crime series, Aarya. The show is said to be inspired by the Dutch drama series Penoza.