Supriya Pathak On Today's Television: 'It's Regressive, Doesn't Interest Me'

Supriya Pathak photographed at an event.

Highlights Supriya Parekh expressed her views on today's television shows "The shows being made nowadays are very similar," she said Supriya Pathak has also featured in films like Mausam and Ram-Leela

Actress Supriya Pathak, who became a household name after she featured as Hansa Parekh in comedy franchise Khichdi, says that TV shows made nowadays doesn't interest her as she finds them "regressive" and "similar." In an interview with news agency PTI, the 58-year-old actress said that current television shows are "unnecessarily stretched" and added: "The shows being made nowadays are very similar, very regressive. We are talking about the type of '60s, '70s kind of films, and similar stories are being shown on TV today. Only rehashed and glossy. It does not interest me. I also find it problematic that the shows are so long that they keep going on and on. They are unnecessarily stretched. All the work that I have done is the type I would want to watch. If I can't watch it myself how can I expect people to watch it."

Talking about the new medium of web-series, Supriya Pathak said while it is an interesting format, the productions are becoming repetitive. "Everyone is making the same kind of shows, about underworld and things like that. So I am hoping somebody breaks this trend, else we will again enter the same grind," she told PTI.

"What is more important today for the audience is to have different kinds of content. There are so many platforms now, I think there is going to be more necessity for different kinds of stories," added Supriya Pathak.

Supriya Pathak is best known for her role as Hansa Parekh in Khichdi (TV show from 2002-2004 and in the 2005 film), Neelu Nanavati in Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka and Gunvanti in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Apart from TV shows, Supriya Pathak has also featured in several hits like Kalyug, Bazar, Masoom, Sarkar, Delhi 6, Wake UP Sid, Mausam and Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.