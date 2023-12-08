Yash's New Film Is Titled Toxic. Details Here

A still from Yash's video. (courtesy: thenameisyash)

After the success of the KGF movies, actor Yash is now a household name. As fans eagerly wait for any update about the actor and his work, the title of his upcoming film has been revealed. The star will be next seen in Toxic, to be directed by Geetu Mohandas. A title reveal video was shared jointly by Yash and the production house, KVN Productions, on Instagram. In the video, we see graphically generated flames, a burning ticket, a picture of a clown, a man smoking a cigar and other intriguing motifs on the screen. The sequence concludes with the silhouette of a man along with the title Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.

The release date has also been disclosed at the end of the video. The text reads, “Intoxicating the world on 10-04-2025.” The caption of the video reads, “What you seek is seeking you - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. #TOXIC”.

The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas, best known for her work in Malayalam cinema. Some of the filmmaker's most celebrated works include Liar's Dice and The Elder One. Liar's Dice achieved widespread acclaim by securing six major international awards globally, including two National Awards in India. The Elder One [Moothon] won Geetu Mohandas the Global Filmmaker Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.

Toxic will be Yash and Geetu Mohandas' first collaboration together. In addition to Toxic, as per reports Yash will also be seen in Ramayana, to be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying: “Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One.”