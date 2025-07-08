<i>Superman</i> First Review Calls James Gunn Film "Terrible" In Now-Deleted Post

James Gunn's new Superman movie, the first film in the DC Universe and a second reboot in the Superman film series, will hit the screens this weekend. However, the film, led by David Corenswet as Superman, was not received with warmth when it was screened for a select group of journalists in the West.

Despite the reviews being on embargo, a publication named Daily Beast slammed the film as they released their review. They called it 'the final nail in the superhero coffin'.

Snippets From The Viral Review

The review was put up on Monday but taken down by Tuesday. The damage was done by then, as internet users took screenshots and shared them on social media.

Commenting on the CGI treatment in the James Gunn film and questioning David Corenswet's performance, a part of the review read, "Superman doesn't skimp on the high-flying action, to a fault; the film is so awash in over-the-top CGI insanity that its slam-bang mayhem loses its punch. Not helping matters, the charming Corenswet looks the part but, in the shadow of Christopher Reeve (whose son Will cameos) and Henry Cavill, he comes across as relatively slight-a situation exacerbated by the all-over-the-place nature of his saga."

The now-deleted review also criticised the unnecessary introduction of characters and confusing plotlines, as it stated, "Biting off more than it can chew, Gunn's wannabe-blockbuster eventually resorts to setting up future franchise installments via quick-hit appearances from Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) and Supergirl (Milly Alcock). That's not to mention by highlighting second-banana figures like Mister Terrific at the expense of fully establishing the altruistic heart of its protagonist, whose path toward self-actualisation is mostly an afterthought."

One section of the internet agreed, as they commented, "Always knew this would be a hot pile of garbage. Letting Snyder go was DC's biggest mistake."

Another group came to the rescue of the Superman series as they called out the harsh review.

How The Fandom Defended Superman

The review was taken down, but the internet reacted strongly as they defended one of the most loved franchises of all time.

One person wrote, "This seems like an effort to pull the film down."

A Reddit remark read, "I still don't understand this. Everyone is a visual effects expert now. Literally every shot I've seen in the trailer has phenomenal visuals, apart from the one shot that Gunn removed. The Kaiju scene in particular was improved; that sequence looks gorgeous."

Other than David Corenswet, the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in key roles. The film releases worldwide on July 11, 2025.