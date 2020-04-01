Supergirl Actress Olivia Nikkanen Writes About 'Privilege' In COVID-19 Diagnosis Post

Olivia Nikkanen shared this photo (courtesy olivianikkanen)

Actress Olivia Nikkanen, best known for starring in TV shows such as The Society and Supergirl, has been trending recently for her coronavirus diagnosis post, which she revealed on March 20. In her post, the actress revealed she was on her way to completely recuperate from her condition during her quarantined period at home and that she considers her situation a "privilege". Olivia also infused a bit of humour to her post and said she has only been touching her face just a few times: "Health update. Just some news! Only touched my face a couple of times and washed my hands after, I promise! I feel extremely lucky to be able to stay home and fully recover. It is a privilege, though it should be a right."

On this note, Olivia Nikkanen added that: "If you are also in that position, please think about the people who are not able to take time off work or take time off of caring for people. We have to make room for those who cannot make anymore sacrifices in their lives. We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly. I hope you will, too."

In a separate Instagram post, the Supergirl actress revealed that she and her mother continues to remain in isolation even after her treatment: "My mom and I have been isolating in our apartment for the past 16 days and will continue to do so until it is safe for others."

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal their coronavirus diagnosis last month. The couple, who were being treated in Australia, have returned home to the US now. Actors Kristofer Hivju and Idris Elba, and actresses Indira Varma, Rachel Matthews and Olga Kurylenko also revealed their coronavirus diagnoses in the recent past. The coronavirus has affected over 859,390 cases worldwide.