Super 30 Celeb Review: Hrithik Roshan Is 'Beyond Outstanding' As Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is all set to open in theaters on Friday but ahead of the film's release, several Bollywood stars watched the film at a special screening and they all had only nice things to say about the film. Hrithik's close friend Sonali Bendre described the film as "outstanding" and wrote that the film made her feel a plethora of emotions at once. "It's been a while since I've been to one and I'm really glad I stepped out for this film. I laughed, cried and came out inspired... What a fantastic performance Hrithik! Kudos to the Super 30 cast for putting up such an outstanding film." It wasn't just Sonali Bendre who loved the film, Yami Gautam, Farah Khan, Patralekhaa also shared the same school of thought.

It's been a while since I've been to one and I'm really glad I stepped out for this film. I laughed, cried & came out inspired... what a fantastic performance, @iHrithik! And kudos to the #Super30 cast for putting up such an outstanding film! pic.twitter.com/I8l5egiefk — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 11, 2019

Yami Gautam, who was Hrithik's co-star in the 2017 film Kaabil reviewed Hrithik's performance as "beyond outstanding." The Uri actress said that the film is a "must watch." She tweeted: "Super 30 leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words! Hrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart and soul to it ! You are simply beyond outstanding as Anand Kumar ! This inspiring story is a must watch."

'Super 30' leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as 'Anand Kumar' ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2019

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan called Super 30 the "film of the year." Need we say more? Praising Hrithik's performance in the film, Farah Khan added, "Last night, I saw what I feel is the "Movie of the Year"! Super 30 ... Laughed, cried, clapped and got goosebumps. Hrithik you are always good but this performance is on another level. No vanity All soul this one. Any and every award is too less for you."

Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year"! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

In a separate post, Farah praised the film's director Vikas Bahl and tweeted:

Another appreciation post for the film came from Hrithik Roshan's father, who not only praised his sin Hrithik, he also appreciated Vikas Bahl's work as a director. "Brilliant and inspiring with powerful performances, and an apt background score makes Vikas Bahl's Super 30 a commercial masterpiece."

Here's what Patralekahaa tweeted:

What an incredible performance @iHrithikhttps://t.co/32AwcGFxMV consumed the part and became #AnandKumar. This performance of yours touches the heart. I truly loved it. #Super30 is a must watch a tribute to the heroes that build a nation. Congratulations team @NGEMovies — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) July 11, 2019

Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar's life, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been collaboratively produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment.

