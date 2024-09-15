Sunny Kaushal On His Bond With Vikrant Massey: "He Is Like An Elder Brother To Me

Sunny Kaushal, who was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, recently talked about his off-screen bond with co-star Vikrant Massey. Sunny stated, “Vikrant, I see Vicky in him. He's like an elder brother to me.” He also recalled a conversation with his father, Sham Kaushal, who had worked as an action director on Vikrant's film Mumbaikar. Sunny shared, “Usko (Vikrant) milke na mujhe teri aur Vicky ki yaad aa gayi (After meeting him, I was reminded of you and Vicky).”

Sunny reflected on how he and Vikrant's similar upbringing contributed to their bond, saying, “Kahin na kahin hum logon ki upbringing, hum jahan se aaye hain woh na kaafi match karta hai (Somewhere our upbringing, where we have come from, matches a lot).”

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba tiptoes through a minefield of mind games that Rishu and Rani play with Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), a painfully self-effacing compounder who works at a doctor's clinic and knows a fair bit about potions and poisons. He has a massive crush on Rani but is unable to go beyond tentative movie dates with her at a single-screen theatre until the lady decides that it is imperative to go further than that."

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released on Netflix on August 9, 2024.