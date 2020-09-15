Sunny Kaushal And Neha Kakkar To Co-Star In Taaron Ke Sheher

Sunny Kaushal with Neha Kakkar.

Sunny Kaushal is all set to make his music video debut with Neha Kakkar in Bhushan Kumar's Taaron Ke Sheher. In 2019, Bhushan Kumar and Vicky Kaushal teamed up for the chartbuster Pachtaoge that stands tall with around 450 million views on YouTube. Just a year later, the T-Series head has signed Sunny Kaushal for his next music video. The single, titled Taaron Ke Sheher will have Sunny, who debuts in the world of music videos, opposite the vivacious and talented Neha Kakkar.

When you speak of music artists, Neha Kakkar has many blockbuster tracks to her credit and is one of the trending artist on YouTube, streaming sites and social media. But with Taaron Ke Sheher, the audience will witness a different side of Neha, on the other hand Sunny will don a never-seen-before rugged look, with long hair. The duo romantically paired opposite each other will definitely surprise the audiences with their chemistry.

It's the first time lyricist Jaani has given the music and composed this intense romantic track sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. Taaron Ke Sheher, an intense romantic number, was shot over three days last week in Delhi, following all COVID-19 safety guidelines. Arvindr Khera shot the beautiful number featuring the new pair, with a limited crew.

An excited Sunny shares, "When Bhushan Sir called me for the song I was really excited to be associated with T-Series but after listening to it I got on board immediately, without a second thought. Neha and Jubin have sung the song so well that you can't help but feel it completely. And I've always been a fan of Jaani so I am really kicked about being a part of the song." He added, "This is the first thing I shot for after the lockdown and it was so much fun to be back on set and with such amazing people. Neha is an amazing performer and Arvindr Khera is a fabulous director. I couldn't have asked for a better music video debut."

Neha Kakkar, who reunites with Jaani yet another time is all smiles, "It's an amazing composition by Jaani, one would hear after a long time. Bhushan Sir's vision on this track is something to look forward to. I am super excited to feature with Sunny and give the audience this intense romantic track in mine and Jubin's vocals. Arvindr Khera, our director, has done a great job with the video."

Bhushan Kumar says, "Sunny and Neha make for a refreshing pair and their chemistry elevates the romantic ballad to a new level altogether. Sunny is a thorough professional and a perfect fit for the part. Jaani, Neha, and Jubin are some of the best talents in the business today and what they have created together is another gem. I hope the viewers enjoy the music video." The song will be out on September 18.

