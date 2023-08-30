Sunny Deol On 'Past Issues' With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Time Heals Everything'

Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Seems like all is well between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Times Now, Sunny Deol revealed that SRK called to congratulate him for Gadar 2's success. Sunny Deol told Times Now, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you." Sunny Deol said that he also spoke to SRK's wife Gauri Khan and added, "I spoke to his wife and son and he said that tonight we're going to watch the film. And I said great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it."

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sunny Deol in the 1993 hit Darr, gave a shout out to Gadar 2 on X. Over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan did an #ASKSRK session on X (earlier called Twitter). During the session, SRK was asked, "Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2)" Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeah loved it."

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Sunny Deol also spoke about his changing equation with Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Of the past issues or whatever they were, I say, time heals everything and we move ahead. That's how it should be."

About the dynamics of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's relationship - it started on the sets of Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr, where Sunny had a falling out with the filmmaker as well as SRK. Sunny Deol said that he disagreed with the way his character was portrayed in the film's climax. In an old Aap Ki Adalat episode, Sunny Deol spoke about not being on speaking terms with SRK after the film, clarifying that he and SRK never ran into each other because he doesn't socialise much. "It's not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," Sunny Deol said in the old interview.

Back in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had given a shout out to Sunny Deol's son Karan, who was about to make his Bollywood debut and he wrote on X, "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way."