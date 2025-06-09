Sunita Ahuja Blames Govinda's "Wrong Circle" For Career Downfall

Being a '90s icon is no small deal. But staying one in 2025? That's a different ballgame. And if there is one person who has been saying it like it is – without filters – it is Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja. In a candid chat with The Powerful Humans, Sunita did not hold back while addressing why the Hero No.1 star has been MIA from the big screen for so long. And let us just say, the blame did not fall on the star or bad luck. It fell right on the people in his corner.

“Why hasn't Govinda been seen on the big screen for the past 17 years?” she questioned, before answering it herself. “Because the circle around him is completely wrong. Sab wah-wah karne waale log hain.”

According to Sunita Ahuja, these are not the kind of voices that help an artist evolve. In fact, she admitted that these people have even sparked fights between her and Govinda. “Mera aur Govinda ka jhagda bhi hojaata hai kyunki main naa jhooth nahi bol sakti aur chaplusi nahi kar sakti [Govinda and I also end up having arguments because I just can't lie or flatter anyone]," she said.

Sunita painted a pretty clear picture of the people surrounding him – a writer, a secretary and a friend-like lawyer — all of whom she believes are doing more harm than good. “Wah Chi Chi bhaiya kya kamaal kardia [Wow, Chi Chi Bhaiya, what an amazing job you have done],” she mocked their sycophantic praise. “Abey tu sach toh bol. Hum sach bolte hain to chidhta hai voh [Oh come on, be honest. When I speak the truth, he gets irritated]," she added.

As per Sunita, it is not just Govinda's company that has her worried. It is his mindset. Govinda's wife, who now lives with the actor in the US, also shared that she has been pushing him to evolve with the times. Her advice? “I told him, the 90s are over. It's 2025 now. Look at what's working today – Netflix and OTT platforms," Sunita revealed.

Sunita also addressed a key myth that seems to have built up around Govinda over the years – that solo-hero films are his forte. But she called out this idea too. “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wasn't a solo-hero film. Aankhen wasn't either. The people around him planted this myth in his head: ‘Sir, you're Hero No.1—your film will definitely work!' But where do solo-hero films work today?" she asked.

Sunita stated that what Govinda needs now is not more flattery, but solid scripts, a great director and a team that is not afraid to tell him the truth.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The couple are proud parents to a daughter, Tina, and a son, Yashvardhan.

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, a 2019 comedy film. The film had him in a double role and was directed by Sikander Bharti.