Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Govinda's 7-Year-Long Feud With Nephew Krushna Abhishek: "Why Hold Grudges?"

After years of silence and speculation, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Govinda, has finally opened up about the long-standing rift between their family and comedian Krushna Abhishek. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the seven-year feud has now come to an end.

What's Happening

Addressing the long-discussed feud involving Krushna and his wife, actress Kashmera Shah, Sunita Ahuja expressed a sense of peace and forgiveness.

"How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own," she said.

Reflecting on her early days with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja shared a touching story about how their relationship was first known within the family through Krushna's late mother, Padma Sharma, who was also Govinda's sister.

"Krushna's mom was my most favourite, and she was the one who actually knew about mine and Govinda's affair, as I was introduced to her first. She was my favourite, and today, for Govinda's success and everything, she deserves it all," said Sunita.

Background

The feud, which reportedly began in 2016 after a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show upset Govinda and Sunita, had since evolved into a public disagreement between Sunita and Kashmera.

The tension lasted for years, with both sides maintaining distance. However, their emotional reunion on The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2024 finally brought closure to one of Bollywood's most talked-about family conflicts.

