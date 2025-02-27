Sunita Ahuja Filed For Divorce From Govinda Six Months Ago, Reveals Actor's Lawyer

After rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce began circulating on social media, the couple's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that while Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago, the two have now reconciled and are back together.

Bindal, a close friend of the couple, reassured fans that their 37-year marriage is "still going strong".

In an interview with India Today, Lalit Bindal explained that although Sunita had filed for divorce, the couple worked through their issues and are now united. He mentioned that they even travelled to Nepal to ring in the New Year together, where they performed puja at the Pashupatinath Mandir. "Everything is fine between them now. Such things happen between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together," Bindal stated.

Earlier, Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek, told SCREEN that a divorce is out of the question. "Not possible. They will never do this," he said. Govinda's niece, Arti Singh, also dismissed the rumours in an interview with News18, calling them "false." "These are just speculations. Their bond is so strong, and they've built a loving relationship over the years. How can they get divorced? It's completely untrue. People should stop spreading misinformation about their personal lives," she said.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. However, the couple announced their wedding after welcoming their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Later, they had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.