Sumona Chakravarti Shares Dreamy Pics From Holiday In Turkey

Suumona shared this image. (courtesy: sumonachakravarti)

Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television. The actress is also popular on social media for her unfiltered content. Now, Sumona has shared a set of images from her vacation in Turkey. She has dropped a bunch of stunning photos on Instagram that have received compliments from all quarters. The pictures feature the beautiful locations of Turkey as well as Sumona in her fashionable best. In the caption, Sumona wrote, “Ended 2022 with the most spectacular sunrise of the year. From freezing Cappadocia to the sunny cold weather in Bodrum! Thank you, Universe for the experience and the memories. Part 1/2. #TurkeyDiaries #iphonephotography.” She also added heart and amulet emojis. Now, we cannot wait for the second set of images that Sumona has promised in the caption.

On New Year, Sumona Chakravarti shared a beautiful image of herself and said: “2022…Thank you for the good, the bad and the ugly! Thank you to those who stayed; and to those who left. Thank you to those who complimented and to those who criticised. A big thank you to myself for holding on, for trying to let go, for getting up despite falling. To learning and living!”

See the image here:

On Christmas too, Sumona Chakravarti shared an image of herself posing in front of a well-decorated tree at home and wished her fans.

Take a look at the post here:

Before that, Sumona Chakravarti posted an image of her time in Palampur and said, “Winter Sun needs no filter. Throwback to this beautiful cold day in Palampur. Major missing. It's time for a white new year.”

Sumona Chakravarti is best known for featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. She has also worked on projects such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Thhi Naayka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi.