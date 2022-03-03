Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty Shares A Glimpse From The Sets Of The Film

Shilpa Shetty posted this. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared a post

"A new journey: #SUKHEE,"wrote Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in 'Sukhee'

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Thursday began filming her next movie "Sukhee", directed by Sonal Joshi.

The 46-year-old actor, who announced the project on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared a video from the film set.

"A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: #SUKHEE First shot done! #NewBeginnings #happiness #gratitude #blessings #worklife #happiness (sic)" Shetty captioned the post.

The movie is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

Shetty was last seen in the 2021 comedy "Hungama 2", which marked her return to the screen after "Apne" (2007).

The actor also has the action romantic comedy "Nikamma", co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, in the pipeline.