<i>Suits LA</i>: Why It Took The Makers 6 Years To Make A Comeback With Gabriel Macht In The Spin-Off Show

Suits, the American drama series set in New York's fictional corporate law firm, enjoys a massive fandom. Especially its lead character Harvey Spectre played by Gabriel Macht has been an eternal favourite amongst the fans of the show.

However, now that the spin-off titled Suits LA is premiering today, it leaves us with the question of why it took six years for the makers to come up with it.

As per a report on Screenrant, Suits gained a rising momentum when it was released on OTT platforms for streaming, in 2023. This was primarily the reason why Suits LA was initiated.

The craze around the show got stronger when Suits dropped on Netflix, beating Wednesday, which was one of the most trending shows at that time.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Suits also broke the viewership record of Steve Carell's The Office, which was set in 2020.

As for the spinoff Suits LA, it comes with an interesting cast featuring Stephen Amell in the role of Ted Black, as per TV Guide, Jost McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Troy Winbush as Kevin, and Alice Lee as Leah, these are all key roles in the upcoming series.

Everyone's favourite Harvey Spectre played by Gabriel Macht also makes a comeback for 3 episodes in the spin-off.

