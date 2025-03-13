<i>Suits LA</i>: Fan-Favourite Character Harvey Spectre To Make His Comeback In Episode 4 Of The Ongoing Spinoff

Ever since Suits LA made a comeback, the spinoff has garnered a lot of attention with its announcement of bringing back Harvey Spectre (Gabriel Macht) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) from the OG Suits series.

Fans have been ecstatic with the development, waiting for further updates. And it's finally here as Harvey Spectre is all set to grace our screens in Episode 4 of Suits LA.

The teaser for Episode 4 gave a glimpse of Harvey Spectre and Ted Black (Stephen Amell) in a flashback scene. Hinting on the fact that they have been old acquaintances. This only increased the excitement of finding out how Harvey Spectre's multi-episodes arc is going to pan out.

The episode is titled Batman Returns and is set to premiere on March 16, 2025.

In the teaser, Harvey and Ted are seen conversing. Harvey asks Ted, "You want to play with me, or would you like to play against me?"

Ted replies to the same, "You think I couldn't take you?"

The brief conversation hints at the complex relationship the two share, however, the journey behind the same is kept under wraps.

Further information on how Harvey's story is going to unravel in multiple upcoming episodes has also been kept as a mystery, keeping the audience hooked to learn more about the plot of the ongoing spinoff.

Considering the loyal fanbase that Suits enjoyed, the return of Harvey Spectre is a treat for them, it is also one of the most anticipated comebacks in the glorious history of the franchise.