Exclusive: Bryan Greenberg On Harvey Specter's Return In <i>Suits LA</i>, And An Old Connection With The Original <i>Suits</i>

The hugely popular American legal drama series—Suits, created by Aaron Korsh, had premiered 14 years ago, on June 23, 2011.

If we dive into the nitty gritty of what makes it one of the most beloved shows of all time, there's a lot to discuss.

But the chef's kiss above it all, should be handed over to Harvey Specter's (Gabriel Macht) undeniable charm, Mike's (Patrick J Adam's) razor-sharp focus and unwavering loyalty, the neurotic and full of quirks Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and the ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

A special mention of everyone's favourite assistant Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty)—friend, philosopher, and guide to Harvey, not to forget their love story finally coming to fruition.

Precisely why, when a spinoff is in the making for such a massive show with a rich palette of unique characters, the audience's reaction and acceptance does get a bit daunting.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Bryan Greenberg of The Mindy Project and One Tree Hill fame, got candid about joining the spinoff Suits LA cast as a series regular.

Comparisons With OG Suits

Bryan is well aware of all the hush-hush on social media, and the obvious comparisons, but is it fair to conclude so quickly without giving the new cast a chance?

Bryan who plays the lawyer Rick Dodsen in the new series, says, "I think it's fair!"

He adds, "But you know, just give us some time. That's all I'm asking of the audience. Let us settle in. The audience is starting to understand that we are doing something different. I think we, as actors, are starting to fall into our roles. I think the writers are doing the same. I think we're finding it and it's great."

However, even with such confidence, there might be some momentary lapses where the constant judgement seeps in through the cracks.

Does that pressure get a little too overwhelming in those moments?

Bryan shares, "I just don't think it's going to help my character to be stressed out about what people are thinking. That's why I don't pay any attention to it. People understand that we are our show. And yes, we have a lot of the same DNA as the original, which is great. Technically, we wouldn't have a job without them. And it's the same writers as the original and a lot of the same directors, but it's a new setting. It's a new world and it's a different show. And I think the audience is starting to accept us for who we are."

Return Of Harvey Specter And Louis Litt

Having said that, Bryan agrees that at the very beginning of it, it might be a little jarring for the audience, out of their loyalty for the OG show.

Bryan says, "But I think there's enough connective tissues. We're getting Harvey Specter back in this week's episode and Rick Hoffman is coming back as Louis Litt. So there's going to be a lot of connecting pieces to the original show. Hang on."

In several media interactions earlier, Bryan has stressed on the fact that he had only viewed the pilot episode of Suits. The reason was that he did not want his mind to be manipulated by what the spinoff should also be like. But it did help to get a whiff of the vibe that the show has.

Bryan Reveals The One Character He Would Have Loved To Play In Suits

Bryan has a very quick response to which OG character he would have liked to play, had he been a part of the original series.

Bryan shares, "I think Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), there's some similarities there and I was told by Aaron, the creator that they based some of Mike's backstory on a character that I played called Ben Epstein in a show called How To Make It In America and they would watch that as a reference."

He adds, "Years later when I walked into the audition room and I met Aaron, it was a full circle moment. It's funny how the universe works."

Is Suits LA, Bryan Greenberg's Biggest Project Yet?

Suits LA is currently having a moment in the limelight, and it qualifies as one of the biggest projects to be a part of.

But does Bryan Greenberg agree to it?

The actor says, "I can't say that honestly, because it's just the beginning. But yes it is the most-anticipated project I've ever been a part of. I'm having a great time but it's not fair to all the amazing experiences I've had in my career and all the great film and television shows I've been a part of. So I always try not to judge that and I just try to accept where I'm at and make the best of every moment I can."

In other news, Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 has dropped on Jio Hotstar, and with that, the sarcastic and witty fan-favourite character Harvey Specter is back on our screens.

No spoilers ahead, but the excitement has been off the roof for Harvey's return.

It continues to follow the groundwork laid by the theme track of Suits, all those years ago, when the frenzy began, that said—"Everybody wanna know how it feels, everybody wanna see what it's like."