Student Of The Year Alumni Alia, Varun, Sidharth Are Mighty Impressed With Batch 2

Student Of The Year 2 trailer released on Friday (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "The batch of 2019 is killing it!" tweeted Sidharth "All the best guys," Alia Bhatt added "Lots of love to the entire team," added Varun

Student Of The Year 2 trailer may have sparked a meme-fest on Twitter over Tiger Shroff's perma-flying status but shout-outs from the former students must sure have made his day. Not only Tiger Shroff but also Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, both of who make their Bollywood debuts with the film, have received encouraging reviews from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra from Batch 2012. "The batch of 2019 is killing it! Trailer looks fantastic," tweeted Sidharth while Alia added: "All the best guys! Looking like so much fun." Meanwhile, Varun gave director Punit Malhota full marks for efforts: "Taking a franchise ahead is not easy. Well done Punit. I know you have worked your ass off and now the world can see it. Lots of love to the entire team."

Taking a franchise ahead is not easy. Well done Punit I know u have worked your ass off and now the world can see it lots of love to the entire team https://t.co/xNkNa5yRIm — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2019

Meanwhile, this tweet from Hrithik Roshan must have made Tiger Shroff's day: "Bullseye! Cheers to a very worthy student Tiger Shroff. Good luck to the entire team," wrote Hrithik. Tiger Shroff and his idol Hrithik are also shooting for a film together.

Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student @iTIGERSHROFF Good luck to the entire team. #SOTY2Trailerhttps://t.co/7niCGgPEUC — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 12, 2019

Other celebrities who also cheered for Team Student Of The Year 2 include Anil Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and others.

This looks kickass !!

Congrats to the new batch #AnanyaPanday#TaraSutaria

And @iTIGERSHROFF my bro keep roaring !!!

Cant wait watch it https://t.co/UiHSlb1WSz — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 12, 2019

Watch the trailer here:

In 2012, Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood with the film Student Of The Year. He passed on the baton to Punit Malhotra for the second film in the franchise, also marking two Bollywood debuts.While Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Tara Sutaria is a Disney India star and has featured in several TV shows.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.