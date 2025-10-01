<i>Student Of The Year 2</i> Actor Arrested At Chennai Airport For Smuggling Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crore: Report

Vishal Brahma had a small role in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2, where he essayed the character of Samrat. The actor was arrested at Chennai airport on Monday for smuggling drugs worth Rs 40 crore.

According to a report by India Today, the substance was a recreational drug named methaqualone. The 32-year-old struggling actor was apprehended at Chennai airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

What We Know So Far

Vishal Brahma is from Assam. He was travelling from Singapore to Chennai on flight AI 347 and was arrested upon arrival at the airport when the authorities apprehended him.

As per the India Today report, Vishal Brahma was recruited by a Nigerian gang. The actor needed money and was lured into travelling to Cambodia. He was then instructed to carry a trolley bag full of contraband on his return journey.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the actor was asked to disembark at Chennai airport and check in at a hotel near Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. He was then directed to take a train to Delhi the same night and hand over the drugs to one of the gang members.

An investigation is currently underway to locate the Nigerian gang connected to this operation.

Who Is Vishal Brahma?

Vishal Brahma gained some popularity with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, which starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria. The plot of the film revolved around the lead trio as they navigated friendships, feelings, and more while competing for the "Student of the Year" trophy.

In A Nutshell

Vishal Brahma has been taken into custody after being found with drugs at Chennai airport. An investigation is underway to apprehend the Nigerian gang accused of orchestrating the operation.