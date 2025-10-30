Stuck In Mumbai Traffic, Enrique Iglesias Captures Heartwarming Fan Moment Before Day 2 Concert

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who is currently in India for his concert tour, is making the most of his visit. Ahead of his second performance in Mumbai on Thursday (October 30), the global star shared a heartwarming moment that left fans around the world smiling.

What's Happening

Enrique took to his Instagram handle to post an adorable video of him meeting a fan while stuck in Mumbai's bustling traffic.

The clip shows him sitting in his car when he notices a female fan in the vehicle beside his. The fan, visibly shocked and overjoyed, waves excitedly as Enrique greets her back.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Mumbai traffic on the way to show #2." The post instantly went viral, drawing comments from fans who couldn't get enough of his humility.

One user wrote, "So, so lucky! Now I am jealous," while another added, "How lucky she is! You were fire last night. Can't wait to see you on stage tonight."

Background

The singer's first concert in Mumbai on Wednesday drew massive crowds, with videos from the night dominating social media.

Thirteen years after his last performance in India, Enrique's return has reignited fan frenzy. His previous show in Pune had made headlines back in the day, and this time, the excitement has only multiplied.

The Mumbai concert also saw a glittering turnout of celebrities from Bollywood and television. Among those spotted were Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla.

ALSO READ: Enrique Iglesias Greets Mumbai With "Namaste". Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan Attend The Concert