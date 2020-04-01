Star Wars Actor Andrew Jack Dies 2 Days After Coronavirus Diagnosis, Tributes Pour In On Twitter

Andrew Jack was an occasional actor (courtesy GabrielleRoger)

Highlights Andrew Jack was an occasional actor

Andrew Jack, who was a voice coach, died at 76

"He was in no pain," tweeted his wife

Accent and dialect coach Andrew Jack, who was also an occasional actor, died in Surrey on Tuesday. He was 76. As per a BBC report, Andrew Jack died after contracting the coronavirus, as was confirmed by his agent Jill McCullough. Andrew Jack's wife Gabrielle Rogers, also a voice coach, shared the news on Twitter along with a heartfelt message: "We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him." In her tweet, she tagged actors Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr, who was trained by Andrew Jack as their voice coach.

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him.



Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman@chrishemsworth@RobertDowneyJrpic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

Andrew Jack couldn't be with his wife in his final days as she was in quarantine in Australia, the BBC report added. Andrew Jack, who has worked in over 80 films during his illustrious career, featured in the Star Wars series of films as Resistance General Caluan Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. He was also the voice behind the character of Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Andrew Jack was working on the upcoming Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, before his death. He also supervised as the voice coach in films such as The Lord Of The Rings, Troy, Avengers: Endgame, Men In Black and Peaky Blinders.

On Twitter, tributes remembering Andrew Jack poured in from the likes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves, who is directing the The Batman. Heartfelt messages also arrived from Lord Of The Rings actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin.

Andrew was a legend, and such a kind man. We are all absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to his family. Rest in peace, Andrew... https://t.co/vzr6K0HpHV — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 31, 2020

So heartbreaking to learn that Andrew Jack has passed away. He, along with Roisin Carty, lead all of us through the many accents of Middle-Earth. He was a kind and lovely human being. My love to his family and friends. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020

Andrew Jack made a mean curry

Andrew Jack was powerful & gentle in equal measure

Andrew Jack was funny

Andrew Jack was brilliant

Andrew Jack loved a unique theory of gravity, that we are all being pushed down, instead of pulled down

We loved Andrew Jackhttps://t.co/PNxMop2udN — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 31, 2020

The novel coronavirus, discovered in China's Wuhan, has infected over 874,550 worldwide.