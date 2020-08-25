Team Behind Tum Hi Aana Reunites For New Song Dil Chahte Ho

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and composer Payal Dev will reunite for the new love ballad.

This time last year, this song became an instant hit becoming the most romantic song of the year. Garnering more than 650 million views, the melodious team of Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan now brings you another soulful romantic song, Dil Chahte Ho presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. While the super hit song Tum Hi Aana made its way into the audiences' hearts by working its way up the music charts and reigning at the top position for months, singer Jubin Nautiyal and composer Payal Dev reunite for this love ballad, presented by Bhushan Kumar, which will be penned by lyricist AM Turaz. With a soulful melody and heart-wrenching lyrics, Dil Chahte Ho is the song of unconditional love and sacrifice. The music video featuring Jubin Nautiyal and Mandy Takhar and directed by Navjit Buttar is guaranteed to pull at people's heartstrings for its touching narrative.

Talking about the song says popular singer Jubin Nautiyal, "It's a pleasure to team up with Payal Dev after the success of Tum Hi Aana. She always creates something that instantly touches your heart and you fall in love with the emotion of the song. Dil Chahte Ho is a kind of love song that proves that true love is selfless."

Composer-singer Payal Dev said, "Personally, I love the songs from the 90s, how the tunes and lyrics were old-school yet true and pure. With Dil Chahte Ho, I have tried to retain the simplicity, purity, and honesty of love that will truly touch your heart."

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said: "We at T-Series are happy to bring audiences some of the most iconic love songs over the years. Melody has always been a priority for us and Dil Chahte Ho is another melody that is guaranteed to linger on the minds of audiences."

