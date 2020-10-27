Tanhaai: Tulsi Kumar Learns To Play Guitar For Her New Song

Tulsi Kumar in Tanhaai.

After numerous chartbusters, Tulsi Kumar now teams up Kabir Singh composers Sachet-Parampara for a rock ballad that is extremely close to her heart. Tanhaai, which falls under the pop-rock genre, will take listeners through varied emotions, as Tulsi Kumar comes into her own as an artist. Given the genre and the Pop-Rock vibe of the song, the guitar arrangements are an important element in the music production of the song and also in the music video. Tulsi Kumar who is acing the pop space in 2020 with her collaborations like Tere Naal , Zara Thehro , Naam that has hit millions of views , took up the challenge to learn the instrument and began training for it 4 months ago when work started on Tanhaai.

Not only did Tulsi pick up the chords of the song but also the key pieces and ridges so as to make it authentic and true to the rockstar look. While the singer plays the keyboard, she also learnt the cello for her last hit Naam, she believes that learning instruments helps better an artist in not only polishing one's singing skills but also in the overall understanding and portrayal of the character in the song.

Talking about her journey and learning the guitar, Tulsi Kumar says, "I wanted to create a single which has a very Pop-Rock vibe to it and yet is soulful . After my discussions and Jamm sessions with Sachet-Parampara , the talented duo came up with a scratch of Tanhaai and I absolutely loved it in the first go itself ."

"The guitar is the key instrument in the song's music structure, so it was very important for me to learn it. I've always loved the guitar but I never got around to learning it. So when we started working on 'Tanhaai' I felt it's the right time to pursue my personal love for this instrument and also justify its importance in the song," she added.

Such is her love for the instrument now that the singer plans to continue learning the guitar - She adds, "Playing the guitar requires a lot of patience and focus and one that takes several months to properly learn. I am going to pursue this and see it through. I'm absolutely enjoying the learning process."

T-Series presents Tulsi Kumar's fresh new single Tanhaai. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the song features Tulsi Kumar and Zain Imam. Composed by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Tanhaai is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

