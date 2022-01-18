Sponsored - T-Series' Main Chala, Featuring Iulia Vantur And Guru Randhawa, To Release Soon

Iulia Vantur, Guru Randhawa in the song.

The start of 2022 has seen a roster of tracks released by T-Series which have all hit the right notes among music lovers everywhere. Announcing one more soulful and romantic single, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Salman Khan Films brings to you Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur's song collaboration for the very first time called Main Chala.

Starring the superstar Salman Khan and the gorgeous Pragya Jaiswal, the love song has been directed by Shabina Khan and DirectorGifty and promises to be a visual treat for music lovers and Salman Khan fans around the world.

Brought to you by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, who is known for giving audiences some iconic love songs over the years, the classic love ballad with contemporary flavor has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Says Guru Randhawa, "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artist but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."

Adds Iulia Vantur, "Main Chala is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We've put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people's souls. I'm grateful for it, I'm grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artist, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone's hearts with Main Chala."

Bhushan Kumar T-Series brings you Main Chala starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, with vocals by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. Composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed and directed by Shabina Khan and DirectorGifty, the song will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on the 22nd January, 2022.

