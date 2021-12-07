Slow Slow: Badshah's New Song Is Out Now

A still from Slow Slow.

Highlights It features Abhishek Singh and Seerat Kapoor

It is written by Mellow D

It has been directed by B2together

Slow Slow by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has Badshah and Payal Dev on vocals and features Abhishek Singh and Seerat Kapoor. It is written by Mellow D and is directed by B2together. Bhushan Kumar has always been at the forefront of all things entertainment. The head of T-Series has now collaborated with the uber talented Badshah for a vibrant and foot tapping party number called Slow Slow and the song promises to be at the top of all the music charts.

The video which is shot on a grand scale in the city of Hyderabad features Badshah himself with Abhishek Singh and Seerat Kapoor, both of whom are talented personalities in their own right. Adding another icing on the cake for music lovers, the song also features Payal Dev in vocals and is written by Mellow D. From a catchy tune to a peppy soundtrack and Badshah's iconic style, the song which releases today has all the makings of a track that will go down history with luxurious cars and styling that is unique to each actor. Speaking on the peppy track, Bhushan Kumar says "Slow Slow ticks all the boxes of becoming a chart buster. Joining hands with Badshah for this track could not have been a better decision. His musical work speaks for itself where as Abhishek and Seerat too have performed their roles to the T. Payal Dev too has done a splendid job on vocals."

Releasing Slow Slow just before New Year's Eve and in time for the party season surely was the icing on the cake. Speaking on the song Badshah says "Slow Slow was a blast to shoot. The styling of the video was absolutely on point and when we I heard of the song brief from Bhushan ji, who is a music and movie master, I was super excited to compose it! Payal on vocals and Abhishek and Seerat in the video was just the icing on the cake."

"Singing with Badshah and that too for a T-Series production was the absolute highlight for me. Slow Slow is a song that will instantly stay in your mind and when I saw the final cut, I knew that B2Together did full justice to the peppy number." says Payal Dev.

Abhishek Singh who stars in the video quotes "When I was approached for this song I knew I just had to be in it. Who wouldn't want to feature in a song by the iconic Badshah which is produced by Bhushan Kumar sir? Seerat and I instantly clicked on the sets and I hope my fans and music lovers enjoy our track." Adding to this Seerat Kapoor says "it's every actors dream to collaborate with the best and I was given that opportunity. Bhushan Kumarji, Badshah, Abhishek Singh and Payal Dev - that's a winning combo right there and Slow Slow will live upto the audiences' expectations. Can't wait to see the fans reactions."

Catch the upbeat track on T-Series' YouTube channel now.

