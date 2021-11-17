Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer - Tom Holland Vs Rogues' Gallery Of Supervillains

Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The official trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home will blow your mind. The makers dropped the over 3-minutes video on the Internet on Wednesday and it shows Peter Parker aka Spider-Man fighting the villains from the multiverse with every ounce of his strength. The trailer picks up where Spider-Man: Far from Home left off - in the 2019 film, Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) was unmasked as Spidey, courtesy Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. The trailer shows Peter wishing if he could go back in time and protect his identity. He approaches Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell and bring back his normal life, where no one knew he is the Spider-Man. Doctor Strange agrees but is warned by Wong that messing with space and time never ends well. And that is what exactly happens.

Doctor Strange opens the multiverse - endless realms of alternate realities where anything could happen - bringing back all Spider-Man's enemies from the past. Doctor Octopus is the first to make his way back - he is surprised to see Tom as Peter as he was hoping to meet Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker - followed by Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Symbiote. Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus were played by, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, respectively, in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy.

Peter again asks Doctor Strange for help in sending the multiverse villains back to their realities but it appears, Doctor Strange doesn't have solution for every problem.

Burdened with the duty of saving the world and the love of his life (Zendaya), Peter Parker agrees to do everything he can do to save the world, even if that means risking his own life.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts. The film will release in theatres on December 17. In the film, Marisa Tomei reprises her role as Aunt May.