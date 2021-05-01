Special OPS Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Dies Of COVID-19. Richa Chadha, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vikram Bhatt And Others Pay Tributes

A photo of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal. (Image courtesy: neilnitinmukesh )

Highlights "Rest in peace Major," wrote Richa Chadha

"Gone too soon," she added

"Extremely sad news," wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who was known for his performance in Anil Kapoor's series 24 and web-series Special OPS, died of COVID-19. The 52-year-old actor was a retired Army officer. The news of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's death was announced by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on social media. Vikram Bhatt worked with Bikramjeet Kanwarpal on many films, including Creature 3D and Horror Story. Sharing a photo of the late actor, Vikram Bhatt wrote on Instagram: "Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away. Taken from us by the cruel pandemic. I have done a lot of films with him and this doesn't get closer home. The days are turning into one long obituary and yet each life that we lose cannot be just a number. We cannot allow it to become a number. Each a special friend. May his soul rest in peace."

Richa Chadha re-tweeted a post shared by actor Gulshan Devaiah and wrote: "Rest in peace Major. Gone too soon!"

Rest in peace Major.

Gone to soon ! https://t.co/1wBG8C1vuo — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 1, 2021

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who co-starred with Bikramjeet in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bypass Road and Shortcut Romeo, wrote this in his eulogy: "Extremely sad news. I've known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."

Director Ashoke Pandit tweeted: "Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones."

Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid.

A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials.

Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.



! — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021

Actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote: "And we lose another one... The happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet... RIP."

And we lose another one... The happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet... RIP pic.twitter.com/JD46LeX6lk — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 1, 2021

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal featured in supporting roles in many films such as Page 3, Corporate, Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chance Pe Dance, 2 States, Zanjeer, and television series like 24, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Siyasat and Special OPS.