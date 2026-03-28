South Korean Actor Lee Sang-Bo, 44, Found Dead At Pyeongtaek Home

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo has been found dead at his residence in Pyeongtaek, years after being cleared in a widely reported drug-related case. He was 44.

'No Signs Of Foul Play'

According to local authorities, the actor's body was discovered by a family member at around 12:40 pm KST on Thursday.

Police officials from Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province confirmed that there are no signs of foul play, though an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have been set for 10:30 am on March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home, Room 3, in Pyeongtaek.

Agency Issues Statement

Following the news, his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), issued a statement, per Gulf News.

The statement read, "Hello, this is KMG. We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo. At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death. His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home."

It further read, "For the privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you."

The Drug Use Controversy

Lee's death has also brought renewed focus to the 2022 case that once put his career under scrutiny. At the time, he was investigated over alleged drug use after being seen behaving unsteadily in public. The incident quickly drew attention and led to his brief detention.

However, authorities later found no evidence of illegal substances. Tests conducted by the National Forensic Service confirmed that there were no drugs in his system.

It was subsequently clarified that his condition was linked to prescribed medication, including antidepressants and tranquillisers, which he had been taking following a personal loss. The case was formally closed, clearing him of all allegations.

About Lee Sang-Bo

Born in 1981, Lee Sang-Bo began his acting career with the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo.

Over the years, he built a steady presence in the industry, appearing in projects such as Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, and The Elegant Empire.

His role in Miss Monte-Cristo in 2021 marked a significant turning point, as he took on a lead role that brought him wider recognition.

He later returned with The Elegant Empire in 2023, a project seen as part of his efforts to rebuild his career following the controversy. In 2025, he signed an exclusive contract with Korea Management Group.