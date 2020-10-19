Soumitra Chatterjee Might Be Able To Walk In A Few Days, Says Doctor

A file photo of Soumitra Chatterjee from fan-club (courtesy soumitrachattopadhyayo)

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is currently admitted at Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic, is showing significant improvement on the health front, his doctor said on Monday. They doctors are also planning to make him walk with support in a few days, reports news agency PTI. Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading a team of doctors treating the thespian, told news agency PTI, "We are reasonably sure he will recover from this deadly disease and in the coming four to five days, he will be in a much better state." Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the virus the day before. The actor tested negative for COVID-19 last week.

Speaking of the veteran actor's physiotherapy sessions the doctor said, "We have intensified his physiotherapy so that he improves quickly. We have also given him chest and limb therapy. Maybe, in a couple of days, we will start making him walk with support." He also stated that the actor is able to sit on the bed now. He added, "We have given him higher doses of steroids and there have been no complications. Hopefully, its effect will be evident in the coming days. He has responded today also. There has been no growth in cultures. The good thing is that we made him sit on the bed."

The 85-year-old actor was also being given music therapy at the hospital. The doctor added that the team will also read out books to Soumitra Chatterjee, in order to help with the psychological stimulation of the brain. "His music therapy is ongoing and we are also planning to read out books to him to make him feel better. This may help in psychological stimulation in the brain," said the doctor.

In his six-decade long film career, Soumitra Chatterjee has acted in some of the finest Bengali films like Apur Sansar, the last of the Apu Trilogy, and Sakha Prasakha. He also featured in a number of films by iconic filmmakers like Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha. He is also a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He made his debut in Satyajit Ray's 1959 film Apur Sansar. The iconic duo made 14 films together, some of which were Charulata, Devi, Teen Kanya, Ghare Baire, and Ganashatru to name a few.

