Sorry Everyone, But Jackie Shroff Clearly Won This Red Carpet And Twitter's Busy Planting Memes (All Positive)

Jackie Shroff pictured at the Ambani event.

At the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai over the weekend, Bollywood stars made back-to-back red carpet appearances. One celeb, however, won the Internet's heart with his red carpet appearance. We are talking about film veteran Jackie Shroff. On Saturday, Jackie Shroff walked the red carpet at the Ambani event with a sapling in his hand. The 66-year-old actor, who has been an active advocate of planting trees, was pictured with a plant in his hand, not just on the red carpet but in the inside pictures from the party as well. Twitter users were super impressed and gave a shout out to Jackie Shroff in their own mem-tastic way.

The official Twitter page of IMDb India shared an interesting movie idea, featuring Jackie Shroff. It had a picture of Jackie Shroff alongside that of Groot and the caption on the post read: "Movie idea: Jackie Shroff and Groot travelling across space, visiting various planets and telling everyone to plant more trees."

Movie idea: Jackie Shroff and Groot travelling across space, visiting various planets and telling everyone to plant more trees pic.twitter.com/hW6MD7diry — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) April 3, 2023

Of course there were multiple references made to young climate crusader Greta Thunberg. A Twitter user posted a picture of Jackie Shroff on the red carpet with a sapling in his hand and the accompanying tweet read: "Jackie shroff walked so Greta Thunberg could run."

jackie shroff walked so greta thunberg could run pic.twitter.com/7Ubg30Tly6 — gordon (@gordonramashray) April 2, 2023

This Twitter user summed up Jackie Shroff's red carpet moment in one word: "Undefeated."

Inputs from another Twitter user: "Only Jackie Shroff remains undefeated. A king."

Only Jackie Shroff remains undefeated. A king. pic.twitter.com/YkI1i2HTfL — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) April 2, 2023

"Just read "Jackie Shroff is our Greta Thunberg" and I just can't unsee that," another Twitter user added.

Just read "Jackie Shroff is our Greta thunberg" and I just can't unsee that. — Hiral Patel (@hirallism_) April 3, 2023

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff became a star after starring in Subhash Ghai's Hero, co-starring Meenakshi Sheshadri. His film credits include multiple hits including Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Yaadein, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela, Devdas to name a few.

In the recent years, Jackie Shroff has starred in films like Phone Bhoot, Rashtra Kavach Om, Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Prassthanam, Bharat, among others.