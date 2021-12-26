Sonu Sood’s Latest Video About Jaggery Will Leave You Craving Something Sweet

Highlights Sonu Sood posted a video on Instagram

Sonu Sood supports small scale business

Sonu Sood made his debut with Tamil film 'Kallazhagar'

Besides being a talented actor, Sonu Sood is known across the country as an ardent philanthropist. In addition to this, Sonu Sood is also someone who is extremely proud of Indian food and culture. The actor recently posted a video where he is interacting with his fans and at the same time, taking them through a visual tour of how jaggery (gur) is prepared. In the video, he first reveals that he is at a famous gur shop located close to Chandigarh in Punjab. With heaps of sugarcane kept behind him, Sonu Sood explains that they are first crushed for the juice. He then goes on to show a machine that plays a role in converting sugarcane sticks into juice.

Continuing further, Sonu Sood adds that the ras (syrup) is heated in a container and poured into a large vessel that's known as kadhaha in Punjabi. The juice is further heated in the vessel and is purified so that all the impurities are eliminated. Sonu, finally, introduces his followers to one of the owners of the shop who is seen stirring the gur using a long spatula. His caption says, "Let's make some Jaggery. Beautiful mornings in Punjab. Support small-scale businesses, watch the process, cheer their passion. Be the first one to buy their products and promote their ideas."

Watch the video here:

Given the foodie that Sonu Sood is, he has a soft corner for regional delicacies. His cooking videos are famous on social media under the title “Sonu da dhaba”. Recently, he uploaded a video where he demonstrated the process of making naan(flatbread). He started off by showing a variety of flatbreads they have including lachha paratha, butter naan, missi roti, cheese lachha paratha, plain naan, and plain roti.

See how Sonu Sood makes some yummy naan:

Sonu Sood is one of the fittest stars we have in the industry today. On one occasion, he left his fans awestruck when he shared a video from his gym diaries. The fitness fanatic, dressed in a printed tee and black shorts, is seen performing an exercise that's not everyone's cup of tea. He also received appreciation from fans for the post.

Sonu Sood has acted in a number of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. The actor made his debut with the 1999 Tamil film Kallazhagar. He ventured into Bollywood later in 2002 with the film named Shaheed-E-Azam. His popular Hindi films include Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year and Simmba, among many others.