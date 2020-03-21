Sonu Nigam, Whose Flight To India Was Cancelled, Is Staying Here Till He Can Return

Highlights
Singer Sonu Nigam got in touch with his fans on Instagram and shared that his flight from Dubai to India got cancelled recently as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sonu is currently at his Dubai home with his family and will only return to India when the situation improves. "I'm sure everybody is homebound and that's what we are too. I'm actually in my home in Dubai. I was supposed to come to India today but my flight got cancelled last night. And then if I come tonight then I will have to be subjected to 14 days of quarantine. So, I'll not be able to probably lead a normal life. So, might as well stay in Dubai with my family and comeback when it's suitable," he said in an Instagram video.
Sonu Nigam signed off with these words: "Take your own safety precautionary measures and stay safe. I'll be in touch with you again." He also promised his fans a free concert on Instagram.
Only recently, Sonu Nigam's fellow singer Monali Thakur got in touch with her fans via an Instagram video. The 34-year-old singer said she travelled to Switzerland to visit her family and now she can't fly home back to India. "I am extremely worried about my entire country and its economy and healthcare system. And I humbly request everyone to please spread awareness and don't let this virus spread to the entire population at the same time," she wrote in her post.
I am extremely worried about my entire country and it's economy and healthcare system.. And I humbly request everyone to please spread awareness and don't let this virus spread to the entire population at the same time.. this is not so crazy a disease.. but all falling sick together in millions will crash our health care system and economy completely.. I hope we all do our bit in stopping this disaster.. Love.. Monali #be #aware #corona #threat #on #economy #is #more #than #our #body #stay #fit #and #smart
Meanwhile, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned for the UK a few days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently in self quarantine with her family. A dinner that she attended in Lucknow has caused a scare among several senior politicians all the way to Delhi, including parliament and the President's House.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
In India, over 230 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected, including singer Kanika Kapoor.