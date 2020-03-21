Sonu Nigam, Whose Flight To India Was Cancelled, Is Staying Here Till He Can Return

Sonu Nigam is currently in Dubai (courtesy sonunigamofficial)

Singer Sonu Nigam got in touch with his fans on Instagram and shared that his flight from Dubai to India got cancelled recently as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sonu is currently at his Dubai home with his family and will only return to India when the situation improves. "I'm sure everybody is homebound and that's what we are too. I'm actually in my home in Dubai. I was supposed to come to India today but my flight got cancelled last night. And then if I come tonight then I will have to be subjected to 14 days of quarantine. So, I'll not be able to probably lead a normal life. So, might as well stay in Dubai with my family and comeback when it's suitable," he said in an Instagram video.

Sonu Nigam signed off with these words: "Take your own safety precautionary measures and stay safe. I'll be in touch with you again." He also promised his fans a free concert on Instagram.

Only recently, Sonu Nigam's fellow singer Monali Thakur got in touch with her fans via an Instagram video. The 34-year-old singer said she travelled to Switzerland to visit her family and now she can't fly home back to India. "I am extremely worried about my entire country and its economy and healthcare system. And I humbly request everyone to please spread awareness and don't let this virus spread to the entire population at the same time," she wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned for the UK a few days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently in self quarantine with her family. A dinner that she attended in Lucknow has caused a scare among several senior politicians all the way to Delhi, including parliament and the President's House.

In India, over 230 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected, including singer Kanika Kapoor.