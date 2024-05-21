Sonam Kapoor's Shout Out To Nancy Tyagi's Fusion Saree Look At Cannes: 'Best Outfit'

Nancy Tyagi shared this image. (Image courtesy: nancytyagi___)

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor wants Internet sensation Nancy Tyagi to design a dress for her. Don't believe us ? Rush to check out their Instagram exchange. It so happened that social media influencer Nancy Tyagi kicked up a storm in the fashion world as she made a sparkling debut on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival in a beautiful pastel gown last week. The Delhi-based influencer impressed the Internet after she represented India on the global platform in two glamorous outfits, both designed and stitched by her. For her first look, Nancy wore a powder pink gown while her second Cannes look was a saree with a veil. A day back, Nancy treated her fans to her Cannes second look. Bollywood stars left comments on her post, praising the designer on her big feat. Among those sending love to the young designer was also Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor. The Saawariya star reposted Nancy's Cannes saree-making video on Instagram and wrote, "Best outfit in Cannes. Make me something." The Delhi-based influencer replied to Sonam: "Thank you so much, @sonamkapoor It would be amazing to create something special for you one day! (sic)."

Take a look at Nancy Tyagi's post:

See how Sonam Kapoor reacted to it:

Now see how Nancy reacted to Sonam's shout out:

Nancy Tyagi, after making her Cannes debut in a pink frilled gown, wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!."

Take a look at her post below:

Apart from several influencers making their Cannes debut, Bollywood celebs such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, and other celebs walked the red carpet this year.