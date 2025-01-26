Sonam Kapoor Tells Jacqueliene Fernandez About Not Being Active in Bollywood: "My Whole Life Has Changed"

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueliene Fernandez have been good friends for a long time.

They have not shared screen space in films, yet. However, they have been spotted several times together at events and parties.

They both attended a Business Of Fashion event in Mumbai last night. They were seen hugging and posing for the cameras.

A video then surfaced online which showed the two actresses interacting.

Jacqueliene was heard asking Sonam about how the Neerja actress has been inactive in Bollywood, lately. Jacqueliene mentioned that Sonam has been completely out of contact.

To which Sonam replied, "I'm married, I have a child. My whole life has changed."

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. They were blessed with a baby boy, 2 years later. They name him Vayu.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Blind. It was released on JioCinema, on July 7, 2023.

The film marked her comeback, after the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, with Dulquer Salmaan.

Jacqueliene Fernandez's latest release was Fateh, with Sonu Sood.

It hit the screens on January 10, 2025. She will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, releasing later this year.



