Sonam Kapoor Is Feeling The Need For World Peace. Her Solution - A Family Pic

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Highlights Sonam's picture features her parents, her siblings, Anand and Karan

Sonam captioned it with a quote attributed to Mother Teresa

Anil Kapoor reacted to the picture with heart emojis

After an embattled day on social media, Sonam Kapoor shared her personal solution to "promote world peace" - a picture of herself with her family, which she captioned with a quote attributed to Mother Teresa: "What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family." Mother Teresa didn't actually say this but the sentiment is one which she would have surely endorsed. The picture Sonam posted is a family portrait of her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja, siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan, and Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani. See Sonam's post here:

In a separate post, Sonam Kapoor thanked husband Anand Ahuja for "being extra kind and loving today," adding that she needed it.

For those wondering why she is in need of world peace currently, Sonam Kapoor is being attacked on Twitter after wading into the social media eruption over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chhichhore star was found dead at home on Sunday and police say it was suicide. Mr Rajput's death has provoked anger online, much of which has focused itself on allegations that powerful Bollywood banners and camps alienated the actor despite his obvious talent and many successful films. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt have been named in tweets for having spoken dismissively about Mr Rajput on the show Koffee With Karan. Politician Sanjay Nirupam, who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral on Monday, alleged that the actor signed seven films after his 2019 hit Chhichhore and lost all seven in six months.

On Monday evening, Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone's death is ignorant and f***ing mean-spirited." The tweet has not been received well, with responses citing the nepotism rampant in the film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has also triggered criticism of Bollywood's inner workings from a handful of industry voices, among them actors Ranvir Shorey, Nikhil Dwivedi and Vivek Oberoi, and filmmakers Abhinav Sinha and Shekhar Kapur.