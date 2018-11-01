Sonam Kapoor Has Been On Trend Her Whole Life, Even When She Was Tiny. See Pic

Sonam Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Is that Sonam Kapoor? Yes, it is - she looks so darn cute in the throwback photo, nah? The 33-year-old actress took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a priceless piece of throwback gold on Thursday to set the throwback mood right. Sharing a photo from when she was just a toddler, Sonam wrote: "Throwback to when a fountain ponytail was super on trend. Throwback Thursday." In the photo, baby Sonam can be seen smiling at the camera in adorable baby clothes with her hair styled in a cute little ponytail. Sonam Kapoor's throwback photo is proof that she has always been in sync with the changing fashion trends. Sonam often makes headlines for being fashion forward wardrobe picks.

Shared on Thursday evening, Sonam Kapoor's throwback post garnered over 53,000 likes in less than half-hour with her Instafam gushing over the cuteness overloaded click.

Sonam Kapoor and her sister own the fashion label Rheson while Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja is the creator of the label Bhane. He also owns a sneaker brand named VegNonVeg and recently opened his new store in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor often delights her followers with throwback pictures such as the one she posted on her uncle Sanjay Kapoor's birthday, and also the one with her sister, for which she wrote: "We may look super innocent but I can tell we were up to something naughty in this photo!"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Sanju. She has films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor in the line-up.