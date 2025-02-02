Sonam Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Walks The Ramp In Honour Of Late Rohit Bal

Sonam Kapoor recently walked the runway at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 in honour of late fashion icon Rohit Bal.

The actress seemed visibly emotional as she paid tribute to her long-time friend and collaborator. Several videos of Sonam from the event surfaced online on Saturday.

The clips showed Sonam dressed in a long white Rohit Bal ensemble, which she paired with an ivory floral jacket. The actress walked the ramp with tears in her eyes.

She also greeted the audience with folded hands.

In conversation with ANI, Sonam Kapoor expressed her joy.

She said, "I am so happy to be here for Gudda (Rohit Bal). I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and to have him design clothes for me also many times. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show. The celebration of heritage, the celebration of craftsmanship. The idea is to celebrate everything beautiful and joyful. That was him. And I think in the same way, I love wearing clothes exactly like that."

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures of her look on Instagram.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "An honour to walk in tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal at @fdciofficial x @blenderspridefashiontour. His artistry, vision, and legacy have shaped Indian fashion in ways beyond measure."

She added, "Stepping onto the runway in his memory was both emotional and inspiring — celebrating a designer who was, and always will be, an icon."

The fashion show paid homage to Rohit Bal with a special runway presentation that featured sixty-three prominent figures from various fields.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actor Esha Gupta, actor Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse also walked the ramp to pay tribute to the late fashion designer.

Rohit Bal died on November 1, 2024, due to heart-related ailments. He was 63.