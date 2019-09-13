Sonali Bendre's 'Flashback Friday' Post With Son Ranveer Is Just Too Cute

Sonali Bendre with her son Ranveer. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram entry has our heart. Why, you ask? Well, it features the actress along with her son Ranveer Behl. Keeping up with the spirit of 'Flashback Friday,' Sonali posted a throwback picture on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, the mother-son duo could be seen posing in a similar fashion. Sonali captioned the photograph: "Like maa, like beta. Just like us, the actress' Instafam also loved the picture and it received over 30,000 likes on the photo sharing app. Namrata Shirodkar also left a comment on the post, she wrote: "Adorable."

Take a look at the picture first, you can thank us later:

Ranveer frequently makes appearances on his mother's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. On Ranveer's 14th birthday last month, Sonali Bendre shared a super cute picture from the celebrations. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Ranveer Bahl, Yes, the time has come when you're soon going to be awkward with any kind of public displays of affection from your mother so I'm going to milk it for as long as I can! Happy 14th my baby boy! Love you loads."

This is the post we are talking about:

Here are some more pictures of Ranveer shared by Sonali Bendre:

Sonali Bendre married filmmaker Goldie Behl married in the year 2002. Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab and Duplicate among others. Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer in July year, stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. The actress returned to Mumbai in December last year.

