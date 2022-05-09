Sonakshi Sinha Teases Fans With Pics From Her 'Big Day.' There's A Ring On Her Finger

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram entries are making us very, very curious. On Monday morning, the actress shared a couple of pictures of herself, in which she can be seen flashing a diamond ring in her ring finger as she smiles with all her heart. The actress teased her fans by writing in her caption that she can't wait to share some "big news" with them. We can't say for sure if that's an engagement ring but the pictures she shared by her on Instagram, do feature Sonakshi posing with a man, who has been cropped from the frame - enough to tease fans. She captioned the post: "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue... and I can't wait to share it with You." She added in her post: "Cant believe it was so EZI."

Sonakshi Sinha trended big time last week, after Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal spoke about his dating rumours with the actress and told India Today: "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank and Mission Mangal, among others. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda. She will also star in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi.