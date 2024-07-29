Sonakshi Sinha On Wearing Mom's Saree For Her Wedding: "Took Us 5 Minutes To Choose Our Outfits"

Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha, who got married last month to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, recently opened up about her decision to wear her mother's saree and jewellery for her wedding. Sonakshi opened up about her wedding trousseau after she walked the ramp for designer Dolly J's latest collection “La Vie En Rose” at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024 on Saturday evening. “It took us five minutes to choose our outfits,” she said at the event. “I was very clear in my head that for my actual signing and the wedding, I wanted to wear my mother's saree and her jewellery, which is exactly what I did… I was clear that I wanted to wear a red sari (for my reception). It was all in my head and we just brought it to life on that day,” Sonakshi said.

“I genuinely feel the simpler bride is going to be back. I had the freedom to enjoy my wedding so much because I was so comfortable and I was able to breathe, to move around. I really didn't stress myself out. A simpler but very beautiful bride… That's going to be a forthcoming trend,” she added.

For the unversed, the bride and groom twinned in ivory for their signing ceremony. Sonakshi wore her mother Poonam Sinha's saree and jewellery and completed her look with a sleek bun, whereas Zaheer was dressed in an embroidered kurta-pyjama. Take a look at their pictures from the ceremony:

Sonakshi Sinha recently walked down the ramp in a light pink high-slit corset gown with floral net sleeves and a long train.