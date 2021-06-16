Sonakshi Sinha Is 'Back To The Grind' And She's Already Setting Pilates Goals

Sonakshi Sinha in still from her video (courtesy aslisona)

No more work (out) from home for Sonakshi Sinha - she's "back to the grind" and is already setting work out goals. As lockdown restrictions were eased in Mumbai, the 34-year-old actress, who has been posting about working out at home, has finally been able to walk into her favourite place - Namrata Purohit's pilates studio. And Sonakshi Sinha is loving it. On Wednesday, she shared glimpses of her work out routine, in which she can be seen doing pilates. Sonakshi Sinha set the video to the song Work It by Missy Elliott. Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit gave a shout out to Sonakshi Sinha and commented: "Back and how!"

Earlier in April, Sonakshi Sinha reminded everyone to stay home but to keep working out. For her, the WFH concept was actually more like working out from home. Here's are some glimpses of how she was sweating it out during the lockdown.

If there's a will, there's a way, said Sonakshi Sinha with this post. "No gym no problem! SKIP. (Not the workout)," she captioned this video of hers.

Sonakshi Sinha often trends a great deal for repeatedly shutting down trolls on social media. Last year, she resigned from Twitter in her attempt to shut out social media negativity. She continues to be very active on Instagram. In terms of work, Sonakshi Sinha is best known for starring in films such as Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal , Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Welcome To New York, among others. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.