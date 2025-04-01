Sonakshi Sinha Gushes About Zaheer Iqbal's Parents: "They Always Go An Extra Mile"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had dated for 7 long years, before getting married in June last year.

They had a small intimate wedding at home, as they signed the registry, and then had a big reception party where they danced their hearts out.

Ever since then, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been sharing glimpses of their beautiful life on social media.

Sonakshi and Zaheer recently went LIVE on her YouTube channel and were asked about the differences she feels between staying with her parents and now with her in-laws.

Sonakshi Sinha gushed about her in-laws as she expressed how they always go the extra mile for her.

She shared, "As a daughter, I was very pampered in my own house. But in my in-law's house, they treat me like more than a daughter. I feel I'm truly blessed to have found in-laws like that. Kyunki woh responsibility bhi hai ki kisi aur ki beti humare ghar pe aayi hai (Because they also feel the responsibility that another person's daughter has come into their home). So, they just go an extra mile every time and they just make me feel like I have always lived here, and I've been born in this house, and I am the daughter of this house".

Zaheer funnily reacted to the last remark with, "Thank God that didn't happen!"

Last year as Sonakshi got married, she took to Instagram to share her beautiful wedding pictures.

She captioned it with, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife."

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She will be making her South debut with the film Jatadhara with Sudheer Babu.