Sonakshi Sinha: 'Equation With Salman Khan Hasn't Changed, Only Got Better'

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Dabangg and is set to co-star with him in the third installment of the film, said that her equation with the actor "has not changed," news agency PTI reported. "The dynamic with Salman Khan hasn't changed in the last few years, why will it change in the film. It'll only get better. Dabangg is a home ground, it's a family I began with," PTI quoted the actress as saying. "Just going back to them is always a pleasure. This time around, Prabhudeva sir has been added to the film. It just keeps getting better," Sonakshi said.

In 2010, Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Sonakshi played Salman's love interest- Rajjo - in the film. The 31-year-old actress was widely appreciated for her role in the film and she also won a Filmfare award for Dabangg. She was also part of the second installment, which was directed by Arbaaz Khan. "Equation between Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo stood out in Dabangg. It wasn't only about action which it usually is in a Salman Khan film. That's something the audience likes, appreciates, expects. We can't take that away from them," PTI quoted Sonakshi Sinha as saying.

Sonakshi is part of Abhishek Varman's Kalank, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Speaking about the film, Sonakshi said: "It's great because you're sharing screen space with such wonderful actors. Everyone gets along really well. The nature of the film might be serious we were very non-serious off camera."

Produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank is expected to release in April 2019.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing for the release of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which is the sequel of 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Piyush Mishra. The film is scheduled to release on August 24.

