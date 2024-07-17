Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Honeymoon Diaries In Philippines

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: iamzahero)

Please do not disturb Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The newly married couple are currently enjoying their honeymoon. Where did they go, you might wonder? Well, the lovebirds have jetted off to the Philippines. To keep us all updated, Zaheer shared some pictures and videos on his Instagram Stories. Let us walk you through all the uploads one by one. In one of the videos, we can see a splendid view featuring an infinity pool overlooking tall green trees. We must say, the view is simply stunning and super romantic. Take a look below:

Zaheer Iqbal also shared a picture with the love of his life. In the snap, the two are sitting in what looks like a golf cart. With their sunglasses on and casually cool outfits, the couple is dishing out vacation fashion goals.

Here's an image of Zaheer Iqbal in “Incognito” mode, wearing a mask and sunglasses:

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a video from their honeymoon on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, the actress is using a treadmill inside a room, while her husband is running outside. “Indoor vs outdoor people,” Sonakshi wrote in the caption.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage on June 23 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. On the day of the wedding, Sonakshi dropped some pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have shared screen space in the music video Blockbuster and the movie Double XL.