Soha Ali Khan In Nostalgic Throwback Pic With Her 'Daadi'

It's not Thursday yet but a throwback photo this good and dipped in nostalgia does not need to wait till then. Or at least Soha Ali Khan doesn't think so. On Wednesday, the actress shared an old vintage hued photo of herself as a baby and her paternal grandmother, saying an advert made her really nostalgic and revisit old memories. Soha tweeted to say that she really misses the story-telling sessions with her daadi and that she hopes her daughter also grows up to share such memories with her grandparents. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their first child, a daughter they've named Inaaya, on September 29.
"Story time with my daadi is what I miss the most. All these emotions have resurfaced watching @KissanIndia video that shows the special bond of #RealTogetherness in the cutest way. Can't wait for my daughter to share special memories with her grandparents," tweeted Soha.
Story time with my daadi is what I miss the most. All these emotions have resurfaced watching @KissanIndia video that shows the special bond of #RealTogetherness in the cutest way. Can't wait for my daughter to share special memories with her grandparents. https://t.co/wmj716pClQpic.twitter.com/muw3LfEHsJ— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) December 13, 2017
Sajida Sultan, Soha's paternal grandmother or "daadi", was married to Iftikhar Ali Khan - the eighth Nawab of Pataudi, who also served as the captain of the Indian cricket team in 1946. The Pataudi's couple's son (late) Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore are parents to Soha and her two siblings - actor Saif Ali Khan and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan.
Soha Ali Khan, an actress, is also a writer now. She launched her book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the launch event, she opened up about motherhood, saying baby Inaaya keeping her very pre-occupied these days: "At the moment, project Inaaya (daughter) is taking all my time and after that, I will be doing Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 next."
Soha Ali Khan, best known for movies like Dil Maange More, Rang De Basanti, Ahista Ahista and Tum Mile, was last seen in Ghayal Once Again.