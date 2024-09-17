Sofia Vergara "Didn't Get An Emmy But" Is Still Winning The Internet For LOL Post

Sofia Vergara, who was nominated in the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in Griselda, did not win at the Emmys this year but what she did win is the Internet's heart. Post the ceremony, the actress shared a video of herself tucking into a hamburger. She captioned the post, "I didn't get an Emmy but I got a hamburger." The Internet loved Sofia's post. A user wrote, "Who needs an Emmy when you got a hamburger." Fast food chain Wendy's commented on her post, "Pretty sure you won." Another user commented, "Love you. You killed it in Griselda."

Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section of Sofia Vergara's post. "You're still a winner...haha," a user commented. "You were robbed," added another. Another Instagram user wrote, "That's winning." A Sofia Vergara fan dropped this comment: "You are a winner no matter what." Some added that the actress was "robbed" of her Emmy award. "You deserved the Emmy #robbed," wrote one. "You should get all the Emmys for Griselda... you were fantastic," another one wrote.

Check out Sofia Vergara's post here:

Sofia Vergara, best-known for featuring in the popular TV series Modern Family, has also starred in movies like New Year's Eve, Chef, Bottom Of The 9th, The Female Brain, The Con Is On, Bent, Machete Kills, Wild Card and Madea Goes To Jail to name a few. Sofia Vergara also featured as one of the judges on America's Got Talent. She recently starred in the Netflix series Griselda.