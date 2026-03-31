Sobhita Dhulipala Reviews <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Calls It "Heartbreakingly Tender"

Sobhita Dhulipala has joined the growing list of celebrities praising Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actress recently watched the film and shared a deeply emotional response on her Instagram Stories.

Reacting to the film, Sobhita wrote, "Heartbreakingly tender and concentrated. Like a laser beam. Like Attar. Like grieving. Like rain. No words."

Dhurandhar 2 has been receiving widespread appreciation from across the film industry. While Ranveer Singh's performance has been widely discussed, director Aditya Dhar's storytelling has also struck a chord with audiences and celebrities alike.

Sobhita is not alone in her admiration. Several prominent actors from the South Indian film industry have also praised the film and its team. Names such as Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli have all shared positive reactions.

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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