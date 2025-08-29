Smriti Irani Is All Heart For Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Dreamy Engagement Announcement, Calls It A "Fairytale"

The Internet has been abuzz with how romantic and perfect pop sensation Taylor Swift's engagement pictures look with boyfriend, American professional football tight end Travis Kelce. Ever since their announcement on social media, fans and well-wishers from the industry have been showering them with love. Last night, none other than actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani took to her Instagram stories to wish the lovely couple on their new journey.

What's Happening

Smriti Irani is currently in the limelight for reprising her role as Tulsi Virani in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot series.

Smriti Irani penned down a rather heartfelt note on Taylor Swift's love story with Travis Kelce and how it is an example of celebrating love across borders.

Smriti Irani wrote, "The joy at this end of the world probably makes no sense; the euphoria for this age group in this part of the world makes no sense...but then that's what love does...always a sucker for a nice end to what seems to be a fairy tale...watt a life."

Instagram/Smriti Irani

About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

The Grammy-winning singer and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, are officially engaged after two years of dating.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on August 26, captioning it, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The proposal was straight out of a movie as Travis Kelce got on one knee and proposed to her.

Photos from the moment capture the pair hugging in pure joy, with one photo offering a close look at Taylor Swift's stunning square-oval engagement ring.

The wedding date has not yet been announced.

Background

Rumours of a romance first started in the summer of 2023 when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

With help from people close to the singer, she eventually reached out to him, leading to their first official date in New York. Since then, the couple has been seen together at concerts, football games, and major events, including the U.S. Open.

In A Nutshell

Just like pretty much everyone across countries have been celebrating Taylor Swift announcing her engagement with Travis Kelce on social media, Smriti Irani too expressed her joy in an Instagram story. Smriti Irani called it a "fairytale" and said that she is a sucker for a love story with a happy ending.

