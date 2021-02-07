'Sleep, Sign, Repeat': What A Day In Life Of Priyanka Chopra Looks Like

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra's memoir is titled 'Unfinished'
- She is busy with her book's promotions
- The actress announced the book in 2018
Busy can't even begin to describe Priyanka Chopra's current schedule. With just 2 days left to her book launch, the actress is super caught up but she did manage to share a video on her current schedule looks like. To quote the actress, her day involves, "sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished ( the name of her memoir), repeat." An excited Priyanka Chopra, sharing the video, added in her caption: "Can't believe it'll be out for the world to read in 2 days!" The actress' Instafam was super excited and the comments on her post clearly reflect that. "Can't wait to read it," wrote an Instagram user. "Finally," added fan.
Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:
In 2018, the actress announced that she will be writing a memoir. "The feeling of checking something off your bucket list gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment and that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished," read an excerpt from her post.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir will have a lot to offer, for her story is anything but ordinary. Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She recently started a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare.